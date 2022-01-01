Hitting the snowy road? Check traffic conditions before leaving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Year’s Day winter storm left snow and ice scattered on roads and highways throughout the Kansas City metro area on Saturday. While travel isn’t advised as the storm winds down and gives way to bitter cold temperatures, if you absolutely must hit the road, check out these traveler maps based on where you’re headed:

FOX4 Traffic

Click here for travel speeds, traffic volume and area traffic cameras in the immediate Kansas City metro area.

MoDOT Traveler Map

Click here for the latest traffic conditions throughout the state of Missouri via the Missouri Department of Transportation. The interactive map shows whether interstates and highways are clear, partly covered or covered in ice and snow. It also shows incident closures and where to expect construction zone slow downs.

KDOT KanDrive Map/Kansas Turnpike

Like its neighbor to the east, the Kansas Department of Transpiration offers an interactive map that has many of the same features as the MoDOT traveler map, click here to visit it. If you’re looking for information specifically about the Kansas Turnpike, click here for its map.

City Snow Plow Maps:

Below are links to area city snow plow maps: