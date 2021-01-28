Hobby Lobby cutting its popular 40% off coupon

Hobby Lobby shoppers have relied on a popular store coupon to save big bucks. The craft and home décor chain has offered a 40% off coupon on its website for years.

Shoppers were able to either print out the coupon, show it on a cell phone, or pull it up in the store’s app. The 40% savings could be applied to almost any item’s regular price. It could not be stacked on top of a sale price.

Hobby Lobby says the promotion will end at the end of February, but you may have a little longer to cash in with the coupon.

“By making this decision, we are intensifying our efforts to discount thousands of items every day,” Hobby Lobby said in a statement. “This will offer a better value instead of providing a discount on only one item with the coupon.”

TheKrazyCouponLady blog says stores may accept the coupon during a two-week grace period, making the coupons good through March 14.