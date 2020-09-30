Holden couple had history of domestic disputes before husband allegedly killed wife, loved ones say

HOLDEN, Mo. – A Johnson County, Missouri, woman was found dead in her home. Her friends and family describe her as having a big smile and even bigger heart.

Daniel Page, 30, of Holden, is charged with second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and a slew of weapon-related charges in connection to the shooting death of his wife, Sabrina Page, 29.

“She was just amazing person to be around,” said Brittnee Hernandez, a childhood friend. “She had this smile that was just contagious. Her laugh, sense of humor. She was just goofy and full of life.”

Hernandez said Sabrina was one of the first friends she made when her family moved to Holden in the early 2000s. However, she said their friendship began to fizzle out when Sabrina met Daniel. The two were high school sweethearts.

“He was very controlling, even back freshman, sophomore year,” Hernandez recalled.

A witness in the household told police that Daniel Page was drinking before the shooting, and the couple was “talking meanly” to each other, not yelling but “bad stuff” to each other. The witness heard a gunshot while in the witness’s room.

A family member told FOX4 the couple’s 10-year-old son was home at the time.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office had reported to the residence at least four times in the past for domestic disputes dating back two years, according to charging documents.

“It doesn’t surprise me that it was a habitual thing,” Hernandez said. “It doesn’t, just knowing [Daniel’s] personality, his demeanor.”

Hernandez, who was in an abusive relationship for months before escaping, said it’s not easy for people to just leave. She’s now left wondering if only she’d reached out, said something, if it could’ve helped save her childhood friend.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I think out of this, there’s positives and negatives; the negatives being we lost her, but she’s not afraid anymore.”

Public records show that the couple was married on July 13, 2020.

Daniel Page is currently being held without bond.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7273.

Oct. 1 is the beginning of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.