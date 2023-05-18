HOLDEN, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen in over a week.

Jazlynn Mack was last seen at Holden High School around mid-morning on May 10. Johnson County law enforcement reported her missing on May 11, and she still has not been located a week later.

Mack is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 126 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. Johnson County officials do not have a clothing description available for the 15-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Johnson County Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511 or 660-747-2265.