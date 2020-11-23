Holiday drone light show coming to Kansas Speedway this December

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A holiday-themed light show is taking off this year at the Kansas Speedway, according to a statement from Walmart.

The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” is an “all-new magical experience that brings the joy and wonder of the holiday season to the skies of select communities across the country,” the company stated.

Nearly 1,000 Intel drones will be launched into the night’s sky, creating three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters through changing lights. The drones dance will to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites.

Visitors will be able to watch the spectacle from their cars or designated areas near their parking spaces.

Tickets are free, according to Walmart’s statement. Those interested can reserve a spot on the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” website. Tickets go live at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 23.

For those who don’t get tickets, don’t fear! The company will do a special live stream of the event on their social media pages on Sat., Dec. 5 at 6:40 p.m. CT.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said.

Kansas City, Kansas was selected as one of eight locations to host the event. Here is the full list:

Fri., Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Sat., Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Wed., Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thurs., Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Sun., Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Wed., Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Fri., Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Sun., Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Picture courtesy of Walmart

