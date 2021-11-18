Holiday Light & Magic now open at Wyandotte County Park

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — You can now enjoy the spirit of the holidays from the comfort of your car.

Holiday Light & Magic opened Thursday at Wyandotte County Park in Bonner Springs.

The display features a one-mile-long light show with Santa, elves, reindeer and even dinosaurs and UFOs.

“We’ve partnered with adult lighting to bring this to the community and I think it’s important to note that a portion of the proceeds of this event go to our Wyandotte County Parks Foundation, which is a 501c3,” said Parks Director Angel Obert.

Holiday Light & Magic runs through the first of the year. Tickets start at $25 per car on weekends and $20 per car on weeknights.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

