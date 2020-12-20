Holiday shopping helps save local toy store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The pandemic has ravaged many small businesses in the metro, but the holidays are proving to be a wish come true for some.

Consumers across the metro are stepping up to keep small businesses alive

“We know that it’s been tough over these past several months and so we want these businesses to stay in our neighborhoods. That’s one of the reasons why we are trying to make sure that we are supporting them,“ shopper Bridget Jones said.

Holly Pollard purchased the Brookside Toys and Science shop just six months before the pandemic started. The shop sells toys, games, and gifts for all ages to enjoy.

Pollard said she picked a tough year to become a small business owner.

However, the community has got her back. Some shoppers say they are choosing Brookside Toys and Science over online shopping this holiday season.

“We don’t want to turn our backs on them you know they are very original and hear games that we couldn’t find any other place couldn’t find online.” Julie Jones, shopper, said

Children who visit the store say it is a reminder of life before the pandemic.

“You know when you’re virtual you just feel like you need to interact with people you know,” Tlu Jones, student, said.

As COVID forced small business shutdowns, Pollard found creative ways to keep the business alive.

“We did close our doors for a while. There were several months where we didn’t even turn the lights on all the way. But me and a few of the girls came in every single day we filled online orders or took phone calls during Easter. We were delivering pre-packed Easter baskets to peoples houses,” Pollard said.

According to Opportunity Insights, by the end of November, metro small businesses saw their revenue drop more than 28% compared to January.

But the unexpected rise of local holiday shopping is breathing new life.

“The magic of the Toy store it just doesn’t quit.“ Pollard, said.