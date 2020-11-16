Holidays and the pandemic: How Festival of Lights adjusted to COVID guidelines

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — As COVID cases rise, many health professionals have warned that the holidays could lead to a larger increase in cases.

Despite the warning, many organizations have begun their holiday celebrations.

Hundreds attended Powell Gardens for their opening weekend of Festival of Lights. The festival features a mile-long path spread out over 25 acres through the Gardens featuring a variety of light displays.

Due to the pandemic COVID-19 guidelines were strictly enforced. Social distancing was strongly encouraged and masks were required.

Dr. Steven Stites of the Kansas University Health System says that adjustments like these are necessary to help curb the steep rise in COVID cases.

“We are in a crisis point, and how we react and pivot in that crisis point will define how our region does with respect to this surge of COVID-19. And it’s never been more important than it is right now.“ Dr. Steven Stites, University of Kansas Medical Center, said.

Jenny Hayes is a curator of the light exhibits at Powell Gardens. She says the changes were made so that everyone could enjoy the light show safely.

“We do have more activities outside,” she said. “We have also lengthened the trail, and we are of course social distancing.”

The pandemic forced the Kansas City Ballet to close its doors for 10 months, but they were able to perform again at the Festival of Lights.

Artistic Director Devon Carney said to him, nothing is better than seeing a captivated audience.

“It means everything to me to see our artist be able to perform for an audience.“ Carney, Artistic said.

If you need tips on how to have safely plan your holiday celebrations, visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website at cdc.gov.

