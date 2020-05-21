Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway set to re-open May 25, pending regulatory approval

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway is looking to re-open this month, pending regulatory approval.

Casino management said in a Facebook post that they are hoping to re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

The potential opening date does come with a caveat. Regulators will have to approve of their new health and safety protocols to keep guests safe from COVID-19.

“We have been working closely with the Kansas Lottery, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures upon final approval,” casino management said in a statement.