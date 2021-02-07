Home heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning firefighter were called the to the area of NE Ivory Lane and NE Tawny Dr on a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home. Fire crews found there was a fire in the basement of the home, they also confirmed that there was no one inside the home.

Due to the floors being weakened by the fire they fought the fire from outside the structure. After the fire was under control, they went in to put the fire out. Crews had the fire under control at 5:54 a.m.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Lee’s Summit Police Department will be investigating the cause of the fire and the discovery of a small marijuana growing operation in the basement. Police will determine if the size of the operation conforms with current state law.