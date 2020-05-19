Homeless shelter testing those not showing COVID-19 symptoms to pinpoint virus spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who are homeless and not showing COVID-19 symptoms are being tested on Tuesday, May 19, for the first time.

To return our lives to some sense of normal, it’s important to identify asymptomatic disease carriers who can infect others.

At the Shelter KC Rescue Mission, operators have previously tested only two people. Both a client and a staffer had shown symptoms of the coronavirus, but both tests came back negative.

Still, to truly declare the shelter to be virus free, the director says it’s important to get everyone tested.

“One of the shelters in Boston did this kind of testing and they did have a number of people who had never been sick, were showing no symptoms, that did test positive. It was almost half of their clientele,” Eric Burger, executive director of Shelter KC, said. “So until we have the testing, we just don’t know where we stand.”

Shelter KC has made changes to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. Workers have reduced the number of available beds and spread them farther apart to encourage better social distancing. Seating is limited to two per table at the dining hall.

The shelter currently sleeps about 70 men and 20 women at another location.

According to the city, 49 people who are homeless have been put up in hotels since mid-March after showing some symptoms. They were tested, but so far, all the results have been negative. Two are still waiting for their results, as of earlier this week.