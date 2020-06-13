Homeless woman charged in the death of a homeless man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On May 16, 2020 police were called to investigate the discovery of a dead body that was found on the sidewalk near Independence Avenue and Forest. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old, Howard West, a homeless man.

Ilene Davis has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in the stabbing death of West.

At the scene police followed a blood trail to a nearby a recreational vehicle parked in a parking lot of a nearby business. At the RV they found blood around the entry door of the cabin. Investigators executed a search warrant and entered the RV and found even more evidence of a crime.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses showed Davis talking with another man at the RV and she appeared to be telling the man, using hand gestures, where she stabbed the victim.

When police searched Davis, they located a knife and more apparent blood evidence on and in her handbag.

No court date has been set for Davis and prosecutor’s have requested a bond of $150,000 cash.