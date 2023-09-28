KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a Wednesday night vote of 7-0, Kansas City Public Schools decided to keep its current levy at just under $4.96, the same level it’s been for more than 25 years.

“With an increase in property tax, that too is a lot of money to the school district,” Westside resident Paul Rojas said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

Property assessments have skyrocketed in Jackson County from 2022 to 2023. The average home value went up by 35%, so now people will pay more to KCPS if they live in its boundary because the district didn’t drop its levy.

Under state law, KCPS is the only taxing jurisdiction in the state not required to adjust it. Rojas is concerned about whether his neighbors will be able to pay their property taxes with KCPS not rolling back its levy.

“That’s money on top of money. They can easily send some of that money back to the taxpayer,” Rojas continued.

Missouri’s Hancock Amendment prevents taxing jurisdictions from collecting windfalls of money after large assessment increases, but because voters in the district rejected past tax increases, a federal judge set the district’s mill levy at $4.96.

School districts like Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, and Independence have to roll back their levies because of high property assessments in Jackson County. KCPS does not.

“That just demonstrates to us they have no compassion for the communities in Kansas City,” Westside resident Alice Gomez said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “We don’t even have a public school in our community… but you know, we’re having to pay the taxes for them, and they don’t want to help us by rolling back the levy? That’s not very nice of them. That’s a slap to the community.”

KCPS would not return any requests for comment Thursday. Previously, leaders have said they’d use some of the extra money from taxpayers on deferred maintenance in the district. Leaders have said they need $350-$400 million in maintenance to HVAC systems in their buildings throughout the district.

Thursday afternoon, the attorney Rojas uses to help him determine his property taxes, told FOX4 the amount of money Rojas will pay to KCPS will go from $740 in 2022 to $1,473 in 2023, a 99% increase.

“Bite the bullet, do what is right,” Rojas said when asked what he wanted to say to KCPS leaders. “Send some of that money back.”

The amount of additional money KCPS could get because they’re not rolling back the mill levy is more than $30 million a year.