Skip to content
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Kansas City
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Tracking Coronavirus
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
This is Our KC
Traffic
You Matter
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Business
Working For Youth
Thursday’s Child
Crime Files
Podcasts
Border Report
Health
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Weather
FOX4 Forecast
Weather Aware Guide: Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and floods
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Closings and Delays
Joe’s Weather World
Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Allergy Report
Weather 101
Almanac
Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Sporting KC
FOX4 High School Sports
The Big Game
Big 12 Football
SEC Football
College
NASCAR
On-Air
Newscast Livestream
Events Livestream
Mornings
Recipes
Pay It Forward
Contests
Ask The Experts
About
Contact Us
FOX4 Newsletters
Closed Captioning Info
Speaking Engagement Request
FOX4 News Team
FOX4 Program Schedule
Antenna TV Program Schedule
Community Calendar
FOX4 Band of Angels
Make A Difference
FOX4 Jobs
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hometown Heroes
Veterans Voices: Navy sailor creates nonprofit to bring joy to active duty service members
Video
Not ‘I’ but ‘we’: The key to victory for one World War II veteran
Video
‘Lead from the front’: Vietnam combat veteran shares lessons in leadership
Video
Veterans Voices: Willing Warriors retreat helps with healing
Video
Veterans Voices: Portrait photographer travels across America to share the faces and stories of Korean, Vietnam wars
Video
More Hometown Heroes Headlines
Veterans Voices: Final chapter of Army hero’s story written after battlefield discovery of prayer book
Video
Veterans Voices: Navajo Code Talker’s commitment
Video
Veterans Voices: History buff needs your help telling stories of all 400,000 US military deaths in World War II
Video
Veteran with PTSD adjusts to life with help of a well-trained pup
Video
Tracking Coronavirus
Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles tests positive for coronavirus
Live
‘So frustrating’: Missouri nurse speaks out, while battling virus skeptics
Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations spike; emergency extended
Video
Patrick Mahomes admits to ‘mental lapse’ in high-fiving Patriots’ Gilmore after beating New England
Video
Chiefs remain COVID free, but reports say surrounding teams testing positive
Video
More Tracking Coronavirus