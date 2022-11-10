KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veterans Day recognizes those who serve in the United States Armed Forces on November 11, and FOX4 is highlighting some of their stories in this “Hometown Heroes” special presentation.

In a mix of local and national stories, you’ll hear from a veteran who just celebrated her 100th birthday in October. FOX4’s Dave D’Marko shows you how Independence in honoring veterans throughout November.

FOX4’s Regan Porter shares the story of a hometown hero battling diabetic neuropathy, and the breakthrough treatment he wants others to know about. We also showcase a new way that doctors in Virginia are testing technology that could help paralyzed veterans walk again.

Our Washington, D.C. Bureau features efforts being made to help career transitions easier for military members.

This program concludes with stories from the Veterans Day parade in St. Louis, and how Honor Flights continue to provide memorable moments for our nation’s heroes with special trips to meaningful landmarks in Washington, D.C.

