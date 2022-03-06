KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This afternoon at 2 p.m., officers were called to E 27th Street and Brooklyn in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by emergency services. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other victim is listed in stable condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 816-234-5043 or you can remain anonymous and contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

There is a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

FOX4 will update you as more details come along.

