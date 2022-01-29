KANSAS CITY, Mo — Around 6:45 p.m., law enforcement was sent to 28th and Brooklyn to the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a man on the ground who had been shot.

Emergency services arrived and pronounced him dead. Police suspect an altercation lead up to the gunshots, but they are still investigating.

Anybody with information should call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or to remain anonymous, contact the TIPS hotline 816-474-8477 as they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.

We will further update you as more details come along.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.