Homicide at 44th and Tracy ties Kansas City record for single year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the city’s 153rd homicide of the year.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Tracy Avenue around noon Monday on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

No suspect information has been released. Police are currently canvassing the neighborhood for leads.

This marks a grim milestone for the city, tying the record for the most homicides in a single year.

The record of 153 homicides was set in 1993.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

There is a $25,000 reward in the case.