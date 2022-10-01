GLADSTONE, Mo. — Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Gladstone in regard to a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from apparent trauma. Emergency services declared the victim dead at the scene.

Officers have detained a person of interest and are not looking for any additional parties at this time.

If you information on this incident you are asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) if you want to remain anonymous.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.