Homicide in Kansas City near 66th and Paseo breaks previous 1993 record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person has been killed near 66th Street and The Paseo, Kansas City police confirmed Wednesday morning.
Police are at the scene investigating. FOX4 has a crew at the scene as well, working to find out more. We will have a live report on TV in the 9 a.m. show.
This is Kansas City’s 154th homicide. The killing surpasses the previous record of 153 homicides, which was set in 1993.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is made available.
