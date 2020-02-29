Homicide in KCPD parking lot leaves community leaders wondering if ‘no place is off limits’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman shot and killed a 34-year-old man in a car outside of one of KCPD's patrol divisions Friday, police say.

Kansas City police said officers at the Central Patrol Division, near Linwood Boulevard and Forest Avenue, heard gunshots around 4 p.m. and then found the man suffering from critical injuries outside a white SUV.

"At that time he saw a victim who was stumbling toward the division station,” Capt. Tim Hernandez said.

Police said three children, ranging in age from 3-7, were also in the car at the time of the shooting. They weren’t hurt and taken into the police station with officers.

"Of course, whenever you have children involved in a situation like this it's very traumatic,” Hernandez said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. He later died, police said. Police aren't sure how he's related to the children.

Police said the woman took off initially in an unknown direction but was later taken into custody without incident at a neighboring home.

Police aren't sure why the man, woman and children were in the police parking lot, but have always encouraged people to use their parking lots as a safe place for any type of transaction or drop-off. Right now police and community leaders are just frustrated.

"We're out here trying to do everything we can to protect the community and be out here for everyone and to have these types of situations happen in your own backyard in our parking lot, its hard,” Hernandez said.

"It just almost gives you the feeling that no place is off limits,” Ad Hoc Group Against Crime’s Branden Mims said.

Investigators are now canvassing the area, looking for witnesses to the shooting so they can determine what happened.

Child advocates and detectives who specialize in talking with young children have also been brought in to try to help those children and to find out what they may have witnessed.

Police said they're also gathering surveillance video including from their own cameras, to try to determine whether the woman they have in custody Friday night was the shooter. Late Friday night police said they weren’t seeking any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous.