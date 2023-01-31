OLATHE, Kan. — The death of a woman found inside an Olathe hotel is being investigated as a homicide.

Olathe police said they found the body of Rhoda Morgan, 53, of Gardner, Kansas, inside a hotel on West 151st Street, just west of Interstate 35.

The department said a hotel employee called officers around 12 p.m. Sunday and asked them to check on Morgan because she hadn’t checked out of her room.

Officers entered the room and found her body. Detectives say there are no obvious signs showing exactly why Morgan died, but they believe someone else was in the room with her at the time.

Anyone with information about Morgan, or what may have happened to her before she died is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.