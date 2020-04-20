Homicide investigation underway after body found at Blue Springs Walmart parking lot

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are currently investigating after a man’s body was found in a Walmart parking lost Monday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart on NE Cornado Drive on a dead body. After further investigation, officers identified the victim as 65-year-old Wayne Tindell, of Blue Springs.

Police said the incident remains an active investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect and/or information on this incident is urged

to contact the Blue Springs Police Department dispatch center at (816‐228‐0151) or the TIPS Hotline

at (818) 474‐TIPS