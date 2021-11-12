Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in northwest Missouri home

UNION STAR, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after human remains were discovered earlier this week in a northwest Missouri home.

On Monday, Nov. 8, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office received information from an outside agency on a possible homicide that occurred at a home near South 7th Street and Maple Street in Union Star, Missouri.

During the next couple days, other agencies such as the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cameron Police Department, Andrew County Sheriff’s Office and Country Club Village Police Department assisted DeKalb County deputies in the investigation, and with several search warrants, began to investigate the property.

Two people were arrested and charged with unrelated offenses and are currently in custody at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

On Wednesday, officers discovered the human remains. The identity of the person found dead has not been released at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.