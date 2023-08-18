KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating another homicide after a man was found dead inside a Northland home Friday morning.

Just after midnight police responded to a home in the area of NW 88th Street and Broadway Street for calls of a person following people and hiding behind homes.

When officers arrived they located and detained a man near the back of the dispatched home. Further investigation led police to another home just a few blocks away near 88th Terrace and Broadway Street.

After police gained access to the home, they found an unresponsive adult man with body trauma. When EMS arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene. KCPD has not yet identified the victim.

One person of interested is in custody, but police say it is still unclear what led up to the homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or submit an anonymous tip through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.