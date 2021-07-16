Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found near Blue River Road and Bannister Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on a roadway Friday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department said an officer was on patrol in the area of Blue River Road and Bannister Road just before 2 p.m. when they noticed a man lying in the roadway.

The officer stopped to check on the victim who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

An investigation at the scene revealed suspicious circumstances and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to KCPD.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477. There is up to a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.