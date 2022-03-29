KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide Tuesday.

Officers were called to a neighborhood at East Eighth Street and Wheeling Avenue around 11:45 a.m. They found an adult man on the sidewalk. He’d been shot and was unresponsive.

Officers began CPR. Paramedics took the victims to a hospital where he died.

Investigators in the area are looking for witnesses and evidence, but said they do not have any suspect information.

Details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest can result in a $25,000 reward.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

