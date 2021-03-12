Homicide investigation underway in Northland, Kansas City police say

A homicide occurred March 12, 2021, in the 7500 block of North Wyoming Court in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Friday night in the Northland.

Officers were called to a neighborhood near N.W. 75th Street and N. Wyoming Court around 6 p.m. on a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a person shot dead inside of a home. Officers have not released the age or gender of the victim.

Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses. This is the 32nd homicide so far this year in Kansas City.

“It’s incredibly tragic,” said Officer Donna Drake. “I don’t know how many times a week I can say that, but for our city, it’s incredibly bad.”

There is a $25,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

