Homicide investigation underway in Kansas City neighborhood

Scene of homicide in Kansas City, Mo. at 10th and Fuller on January 8, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide near E. 10th and Fuller Ave.

Officers were called to the neighborhood on the city’s eastside around 1:00 p.m. Friday.

They found a white man suffering from a gunshot injury. He died before an ambulance arrived.

Detectives and crime scene techs are gathering evidence and looking for witnesses.

Detectives ask if you have any information that would help them in the investigation to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.