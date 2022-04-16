KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday night, officers were called to a residential facility in regards to an injury to one individual.

Upon arrival, officers found one adult male suffering from unknown injuries. The victim was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim later died from those injuries. The Medical Examiner’s office determined the victim died of internal injuries and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives processed the crime scene for evidence and spoke to witnesses. A person of interest has been identified.

Detectives ask if you have any information regarding this situation, call them at 816-234-5043 or contact TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.

