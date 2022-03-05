KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has been pronounced dead after a homicide on the 2400 block of Van Brunt.

The victim has been described as an adult male.

Just after 5:15 p.m., officers were called to E 24th and Hardesty on shots fired.

While officers were en route, the call was updated to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX4 will further update you as more information comes along.

