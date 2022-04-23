KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to the call of a shooting on the 4100 block of McGee.

Upon arrival, officers found one male who had been shot and was unresponsive. EMS arrrived and pronounced the victim dead after officers performed CPR.

A person of interest has been taken into custody at this time.

Officers say if you have any information, call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or if you want to remain anonymous you can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.



There is a reward of up to $25,000 for an arrest in this case.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.