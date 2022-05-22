KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 2:20 p.m., officers were called to 79th Terrace and Campbell in regards to a shooting of one adult male.

Officers found the victim in the street, unresponsive.

When emergency services were called to the scene, they pronounced the victim dead upon arrival.

Investigations say the victim was at the location in contact with someone in an unknown vehicle before shots were fired from the vehicle and the victim was shot.

The unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), if they want to remain anonymous.

There is up to a $25,00 reward leading to an arrest in this case.

