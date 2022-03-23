KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for a fugitive is focused on a Northland apartment, according to police.

U.S. Marshals tracked a homicide suspect to the apartment on North Hickory Wednesday afternoon. The area is just southwest of Interstate 29 and Barry Road.

They called in Kansas City Police after the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to surrender.

Officers believe the suspect has at least one weapon with him and have evacuated some of the people living inside he apartment building as a safety precaution.

Police negotiators are working to contact the suspect in order to end the situation peacefully.

While the suspect is wanted in a homicide, Kansas City police say it is not a metro case.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.