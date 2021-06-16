Homicide suspects from Nebraska captured by US Marshals in Riverside

Lerajai Key and Terrance Moore were both arrested in Riverside, Missouri on June 15, 2021 for a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska on June 3, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two homicide suspects from Omaha Nebraska were captured this week in Riverside, United States Marshal Mark S. James announced Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals, Kansas City and Riverside police departments and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two juvenile homicide suspects at an apartment complex in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators in Omaha developed information that the two had recently fled the area and were hiding out in Kansas City.

They were wanted in connection with a shooting and double homicide of two 17-year-old males that occurred in Omaha on June 3. The victims have been identified as Jiaquan Williams and Javondre McIntosh.

The two suspects have been identified by the Omaha Police Department as 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore.

One was charged with multiple counts including first-degree murder, assault, and weapons charges.

The other was charged with being an accessory to a felony.

Both were taken into custody without incident and await extradition back to Nebraska.

