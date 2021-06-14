Homicide victim found in car parked near 31st and Kimball in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened this morning, June 14.

Police responded to the area of North 31st Street and Kimball Avenue at about 7:13 a.m. on a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-40s dead inside of a car. He was the apparent victim of the shooting, police stated.

No other information was provided.

Police ask anyone who knows about this incident to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

