Homicide victim found shot to death in vehicle in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are looking for the person who and shot and killed someone in an area just outside the downtown loop. Kansas City police say they responded to the call initially at Truman and Brooklyn at about 2:30 on Wednesday morning, eventually finding the victim at E. 13th and The Paseo.

Investigators say the victim was dead at the scene, found in a white crossover vehicle. They haven’t been identified yet. The investigation closed a portion of The Paseo’s southbound lanes just north of I-70 for a couple of hours, but the lanes have since reopened.

The deadly shooting is Kansas City’s 158th homicide of the year. Detectives are seeking information and witnesses, if you saw, heard or know anything about this, you can call the homicide unit at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.