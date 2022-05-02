INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Community leaders will join the Independence Police Department to remember two of their own.

The department will host a memorial ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

This year the department will honor the lives of two fallen officers while adding their names to the memorial in front of the police department.

Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed while responding to a call about a suspect on September 2021.

Sgt. John Bullard, Jr. died as a result of COVID-19 on August 2021.

The department holds the ceremony every May to remember the fallen officers from both the Independence and Sugar Creek Police Departments.

Wednesday’s ceremony begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. in front of Independence Police Department at 223 N. Memorial Drive.

