Honor run dedicated to fallen Olathe police officer

The Olathe Police Department provided this photo of Traffic Motor Officer Michael Kern who died of a heart attack on January 20.

OLATHE, Kan. — A former Olathe police officer will be honored and remembered Friday afternoon. Police recruits from the MCC Blue River Public Safety Academy will run in honor of former Olathe police officer Michael Kern.

Kern, 43, suffered a heart attack and collapsed at his Olathe home in January of 2015. He was detailing his motorcycle for President Barack Obama’s visit to Lawrence at the time. Officer Kern was preparing for a special assignment as part of the Presidential escort.

Previous to his time on the force in Olathe, Officer Kern served for three years at the Cass County, Mo. Sheriff’s Department.

Friday’s 3-mile honor run will begin at 824 W. Frontier Ln. in Olathe. It will end near the Olathe Police Department.