HopCat and TikiCat to permanently close in Westport after lease dispute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport restaurant and bar is closing for good.

HopCat and TikiCat will close permanently after the owners and landlord could not come to an agreement, according to posts on their respective Facebook pages.

HopCat opened in February 2017 at 401 Westport Road. TikiCat followed soon after and was billed as a “secret oasis” featuring Polynesian themed cocktails and decor.

Both HopCat and TikiCat both closed in March after non-essential businesses were forced to closed due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the owner of TikiCat says he hopes to resurrect the bar in the future in a new space.

“We hope to find a new location and reopen at some point in the future, although the timing is uncertain. Until then, we will keep our amazing customers and employees in our thoughts and in our hearts. Without them, TikiCat would never have become such a special place. Hopefully, we can resurrect it someday in a new space, under different circumstances.”