KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends honor the lives of two people killed in Kansas City a week ago.

Hope Faith Ministries is holding a memorial for 52-year-old Marcia Boring and 50-year-old Eugene Shaw Friday afternoon. It will start at 1 p.m. at the organization’s campus near Virginia Avenue and Admiral Boulevard.

Those attending will release balloons and remember the victims.

Hope Faith Ministries organized the memorial because it said it served Boring, and both she and Shaw deserve to be remembered.

Officers found the victims near some railroad tracks near East Second Street and Lydia Avenue on May 6.

Investigators said they both suffered apparent trauma.

The two homicides remain under investigation.

If you have any information about what happened to Boring and Shaw, police ask you to call detectives at 816-234-5043. You can remain anonymous by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

