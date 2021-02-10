Hoping for an Apple Watch for Valentine’s Day? Here’s an easy way to save $70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Apple Watch Series 6 debuted in September. Even though it’s almost five months old, it’s still one of the most popular gifts to give and receive.

The newest version is faster than past models. It also offers a blood oxygen saturation sensor and an altimeter. Plus, it’s one of the only smart watches on the market that has voiceover, allowing the watch to read the entire text to someone who’s visually impaired.

The watch also comes with a hefty price tag.

Apple is selling the Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $399 and continue to $800.

If you like the 40mm version, you can save 15% simply by purchasing the 40mm version on Amazon or Walmart and get an Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) for $349.99

But why commit to the 40mm version?

Target also has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale this week. You’ll save $50 off the regular price.

The 44mm GPS version will cost you $379.99 plus tax, down from $429.99, and you’ll have your choice of any color. The cellular version will cost you an additional $100.

Plus, if you use your Target RedCard during checkout, you’ll save another 5% off the top of your order. On the $379 version, you’ll save an additional $19, and you’ll get free 2-day shipping.