JOHNSON COUNTY, KAN. — If you’re looking to have an egg-cellent time this month, hop into spring by checking out these Easter and Passover events in Johnson County.

Overland Park:

Hop in DOP: The Downtown Overland Park Partnership (DOPP) will host a free egg hunt on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Search for colorful egg posters in the windows of participating shops in downtown Overland Park and collect a treat.

Kids can enjoy games, music and a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny at the Clock Tower.

Junk Food Seder: The J Jewish Community Center in Overland Park will host a junk food Seder on Sunday, April 10.

Rabbis Josh Leighton, Monica Kleinman and David Glickman, along with Ruthy Glass from BIAV, Adam Tilove, HBHA Head of School, and Judy Jacks Berman, director of Early Childhood Education at Beth Shalom, will teach children the story of Passover while enjoying a plate of sweet treats.

The free Seder will be held outside near The J’s Child Development Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on during the story. Families can register for the event here.

Olathe:

Easter 1860s Style: Take a step back in time to celebrate Easter 1860s Style. The Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop and Farm will host the time-warp event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 16.

Guests can learn the origins of the Easter Bunny, take a stagecoach ride and sample hot cross buns baked on the cookstove. All activities are included with admission. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children 5-11 and kids under four years old are free.

Leawood:

Eggstravaganza: The City of Leawood will host the 25th Annual Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 10 at Leawood City Park.

Boy Scout Troop 10 will be serving a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. until noon. The free egg hunt will start at 12:30 p.m. Each age group will get their own area to search in for holiday treats. Children will be divided into three age groups: Infant to three years old, four to six years old and seven to nine years old.

Lenexa:

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt: On Friday, April 15, the Lenexa Rec Center will host an underwater egg hunt. Kids will collect plastic eggs spread throughout the Rec Center indoor pool, exchanging their finds for candy and prizes. Once all the eggs have been collected, kids can stay and enjoy the pool for the remainder of the hour.

The hunt will be broken into two age groups. The event will start at 5:15 p.m. for infants through 6-year-olds. Kids 7-12 will start searching for eggs at 6:15 p.m. Participants must pre-register for the event. The egg hunt will cost $6 for Rec Center members and $8 for nonmembers.

Merriam:

Brunch with the Bunny: Join the Easter Bunny for a pancake breakfast at the Merriam Community Center on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Families can register for an egg hunt, games and a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Mission:

You’ve Been Egged: The Mission Parks and Recreation Department will come by your home and “egg” your yard for kids to search for holiday treats.

The parks department will charge $10 for the first child and $8 for each additional child participating in the egg hunt. Anyone interested in participating in the egg drop should contact the Mission Parks and Recreation Department.

Bunny Eggstravaganza: The city of Mission is bringing back an egg-citing holiday event featuring clowns, balloon artists, egg hunts and bunnies. From 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 16 families can collect eggs, candy and prizes at Broadmoor Park.

The egg hunt will be broken into six time slots to give each age group time to hunt for treats.

Roeland Park: The Easter Bunny will be hiding eggs around Roeland Park on Saturday, April 9. Kids can take a picture with the Easter Bunny at 10 a.m. and the egg hunt will kick-off at 11 a.m.

Shawnee:

You’ve Been Egged: The city of Shawnee is bringing the egg hunt to your front door. Shawnee Parks and Recreation staff will hide 25 to 100 eggs in residents’ yards by 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 9.

The egg drop ranges in price from $10 for 25 eggs to $40 for 100 eggs. Each set of 25 eggs includes two dozen Easter eggs and one large special gift egg. Shawnee residents can register for the event through the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department.

Westwood:

Easter Egg Scramble: Grab your baskets and prepare to scoop up some goodies. The city of Westwood will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. in Dennis Park.

Johnson County:

Egg Hunt Geocache: Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department will host three geocache sessions on Friday, April 15.

Families can participate in a modern day scavenger hunt. Each group is loaned a GPS device and given instructions on how to find the caches hidden around Antioch Park. Caches are filled with Easter Eggs that will be exchanged for candy. The Eater Bunny will also be available for photos from 11:15-11:45 a.m.

The scavenger hunt is $6 per person collecting candy and $7 for non county residents. Geocache sessions will be available at Shelter 2 of Antioch Park from 10-11 a.m., 11a.m. until noon and from noon to 1 p.m.

The Bunny Hop: The county will host an Easter Egg hunt catered to younger children at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse. From 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15, kids ages 2-5 can enjoy food, music, games, crafts and a small Easter egg hunt.