SPRING HILL, Kan. — A sweet ending for a horse named Honey Thursday morning.

Just before 9:40 a.m. Fire District #1 of Johnson County, Kansas responded to the 18700 block of W. 175th Street just outside Spring Hill to help get a horse out of the mud.

With the help of Animal Control from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Gardner Police Department, Honey the horse was able to get up safely and unharmed.

Honey took a group photo with her rescuers after eating a bucket of oats, according to the fire department.

Courtesy: Fire District #1 Of Johnson County