Hotel Kansas City among ‘best new hotels in the world’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the corner of 13th Street and Baltimore Avenue sits what used to be a private social club where Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower would frequent.

More recently, the building has been converted to Hotel Kansas City, a luxurious hotel under Hyatt’s Unbound Collection.

The hotel is featured on Travel + Leisure’s 2021 “It List” of the best new hotels in the world.

The list includes hotels from Namibia to Madrid and Japan to St. Bart’s.

In a nod to its history, the Gothic Revival–style lobby lounge showcases busts of former club members like Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, who watch over visitors sipping cocktails. Travel + Leisure

The 144 room hotel opened in October, 2020 and the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It features event space and close proximity to the Power and Light District.

“While there are plenty of extravagant stays and familiar brands on the list, we committed to featuring properties that are the best at what they do while displaying a sense of innovation,” the article said.

Travel + Leisure’s “It List” features 73 hotels from around the world.

