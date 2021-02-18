Hotel Kansas City shows off rooftop through snow globe experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — These rooftop Starlight Snow Globes may be centered on an Icelandic theme, but the response to the rooftop concept has been anything but chilly.

Hotel Kansas City, which opened in October, adopted a “whatever it takes mentality” to avoid furloughs and layoffs of key employees in the events and banquets business.

The Starlight Snow Globes are portable dome-shaped enclosed structures made of durable and weather-proof clear plastic. They can fit private parties of two to six people, and each of the three snow globes features a space heater and different décor centered around an Icelandic theme and the spirits served.

“The response has been so overwhelming that we can’t get everyone into them,” Tipton said.

In January, the hotel booked all of its remaining spots, and the current waitlist is about 100 people.