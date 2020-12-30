Hours without power, northern Missouri counties prepare for another round of icy weather

GOWER, Mo. — The bad weather expected for the Kansas City metro over New Year’s is already here for some counties to the north. A Tuesday ice storm had hundreds of people in Clinton County without power into Wednesday.

In Gower about half of the front yards are full of icy branches that had fallen during the last 24 hours. Even though it is a big headache for homeowners, many of those people said the bigger problem is waiting for the electricity to come back on.

“The power went out about 6:30 last night all over town and we’re all without electricity,” Robin Krueger said.

Krueger was keeping her live-in mother-in-law warm with blankets and generator-powered heaters during the blackout.

“See the power line’s laying on the ground right there,” Krueger said.

Crews worked on power lines in many areas of Clinton County on Wednesday.

In nearby Plattsburg, Mayor Dave Schauer said the incoming Thursday/Friday ice storms could have a culminative effect on the trees.

“We usually get at least one ice storm a year. Sometimes two. But this one, the ice has stuck around a little bit longer and I think it’s because of a) the temperature and b) the amount of ice we had,” Schauer said.

“It’s going to be here tomorrow because it’s going to get down to about 14 degrees tonight,” Schauer said.

In their darkened home, the Miller family in Gower said boredom was the worst thing they have had to deal with but they are keeping an eye on older neighbors.

“This is the first time we’ve been without power for one full day in probably the last 20-some years,” Mark Miller said.

Public works crews across Clinton County are planning to pre-treat roads on Thursday before the next round of weather comes in.

Many of the neighbors FOX4 spoke to said that second round of bad weather has them worried about their electricity again getting knocked-off.