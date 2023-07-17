ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Five people are being treated at an area hospital after a home explosion in St. Charles late Monday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Steve Brown, St. Charles Fire Department, the explosion occurred shortly before 11:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Transit Street.

Neighbors said they heard the explosion, and that the home had recently been renovated on the interior.

“I was sitting on the couch and heard this massive boom, like a firework,” Kara Schemkes said. “I looked outside, and the house is just kind of like, it went out on the bottom, and I immediately called 911.”

Schemkes grabbed water bottles and offered them to the family as they sat on her front lawn, watching the home go up in flames.

“To see it happen to someone else, to see that they lost everything, is just so sad,” she said.

St. Charles first responders were on the scene within minutes, Brown said.

Two male adults suffered severe burns, another adult and two children had minor burns.

Brown said the fire at the home was extinguished but is believed to be a total loss. We’re also told there was a get-together with a number of people and children at the home on Sunday.

St. Charles firefighters and Spire gas crews remained on the scene for much of the afternoon. There’s no word yet on the cause of the explosion.

Deputy Chief Brown credited Central County Fire and Rescue, the Cottleville Fire Protection District, and St. Charles County Ambulance District with assisting his department.

Courtesy: City of St. Charles

Courtesy: City of St. Charles

Courtesy: City of St. Charles

Courtesy: Mary Scott, FOX 2

Courtesy: City of St. Charles

Courtesy: City of St. Charles

Courtesy: Mary Scott, FOX 2