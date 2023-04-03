EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — The cause of an Edwardsville house fire last week that left one person dead remains under investigation at this time.

The Edwardsville Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the 11300 block of Kansas Ave.

Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story home with significant structural collapse in addition to a grass fire and pressurized natural gas line fire.

Crews attempted to search the home, but were unable to gain access due to the structure collapse and a gas-fueled fire.

The fire was knocked out just before 4 a.m. A man was found dead in the basement area of the home. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Kansas State Fire Marshal says there was no evidence of arson.