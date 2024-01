INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 4-year-old died in a house fire in Independence Saturday morning, officials say.

At about 11 a.m., the Independence Fire Department (IFD) was called to a house fire at James Downey Rd and 23rd St.

An IFD official says that a 4-year-old died from the fire and two adults were hospitalized.

The fire was put out and the cause is under investigation by the IFD and the Missouri State Fire Marshall.